China to accelerate high-quality development of photovoltaics sector

Xinhua) 13:01, July 04, 2025

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Thursday held a symposium for manufacturing enterprises, focusing on accelerating the high-quality development of the photovoltaics industry.

The symposium called for efforts to deal comprehensively with the problem of disorderly price competition in the photovoltaics industry in accordance with laws and regulations, as well as efforts to guide enterprises to improve product quality, phase out backward production capacities in an orderly manner, and achieve healthy and sustainable development.

An MIIT official said that in recent years, China's photovoltaics industry has transformed from nothing into something, moving from weakness to strength and gaining leading advantages in industrial scale, technological level and application markets while becoming a bright calling card for Chinese manufacturing.

The official said that industry enterprises should commit to technological innovation, uphold the bottom lines of quality and safety, strengthen international cooperation, and accelerate the creation of competitive advantages for China's next-generation photovoltaics products.

MIIT will enhance macro guidance and industry governance further, strengthen its standardization leadership and service support, and continuously help enterprises solve their most pressing and difficult problems, according to the official.

