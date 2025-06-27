Home>>
Stories of High-Quality Development | How to drive the development of new quality productive forces through scientific and technological innovation?
(People's Daily Online) 10:37, June 27, 2025
China is in a critical phase of accelerating the pace of transformation and upgrading, and striving to promote high-quality development. In the face of a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, what should be the key priorities for China's economic and social development during the 15th Five-Year Plan period? How can the country drive the development of new quality productive forces through scientific and technological innovation?
In the eighth episode of People's Daily's video series "Stories of High-Quality Development" to be released soon, Ding Kuiling, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and president of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, shares his views on these questions.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's vice premier calls for expanding domestic demand, promoting high-quality economic development
- China's vice premier urges high-quality development of manufacturing sector, workplace safety
- China to promote high-quality development of gold industry
- Media event highlights China's economic, social development in 14th Five-Year Plan period
- Nation rolls out pilot measures to integrate HR services with manufacturing sector for high-quality development
- Stories of High-Quality Development | Hou Yongzhi: Regional progress should spur broader development
- Stories of High-Quality Development | Hou Yongzhi: 'Cooperation' the prerequisite to leveraging each region's comparative advantages
- Stories of High-Quality Development | Hou Yongzhi: Promoting coordinated regional development a shared task of the central government and local governments
- Stories of High-Quality Development | Delivering good results for coordinated regional development
- Stories of High-Quality Development | Data centers thrive in desert
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.