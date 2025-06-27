Stories of High-Quality Development | How to drive the development of new quality productive forces through scientific and technological innovation?

People's Daily Online) 10:37, June 27, 2025

China is in a critical phase of accelerating the pace of transformation and upgrading, and striving to promote high-quality development. In the face of a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, what should be the key priorities for China's economic and social development during the 15th Five-Year Plan period? How can the country drive the development of new quality productive forces through scientific and technological innovation?

In the eighth episode of People's Daily's video series "Stories of High-Quality Development" to be released soon, Ding Kuiling, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and president of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, shares his views on these questions.

