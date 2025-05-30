Stories of High-Quality Development | Hou Yongzhi: Regional progress should spur broader development

People's Daily Online) 09:42, May 30, 2025

"Progress in one region should drive progress in others. Development should be the engine of greater balance. Coordinated regional development goes beyond just redrawing the economic map, it embodies the shared aspirations of the people for a better life," said Hou Yongzhi, former director-general of the Development Strategy and Regional Economy Department at the Development Research Center of the State Council, at "Stories of High-Quality Development", a People's Daily video series.

According to Hou, since the 18th CPC National Congress, China has been continuously implementing its coordinated regional development strategy and major regional development strategies, and a clearer spatial layout that promotes complementary strengths across regions and supports high-quality development is taking shape. However, it should be noted that while pursing Chinese modernization, promoting coordinated regional development faces new challenges and tasks. Achieving coordinated regional development is a long-term undertaking and a complex and systemic effort. On the new journey toward modernization, advancing coordinated regional development requires a greater focus on regional collaboration, a stronger commitment to improving people's livelihoods, and better service for national security and development.

