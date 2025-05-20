China promotes high-quality development of sci-tech services sector

Xinhua) 09:13, May 20, 2025

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China has released an implementation guideline on accelerating the high-quality development of the science and technology services sector.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the China Association for Science and Technology, and seven other government organs jointly issued the guideline.

The guideline sets out goals to improve the development ecosystem, expand the scale and efficiency of the sector, accelerate the transformation and commercialization of scientific and technological achievements, and support the integrated development of sci-tech and industrial innovation.

It calls for the sector's comprehensive development, outlining specific tasks across key areas such as research and development, technology transfer and commercialization, business incubation, and technology promotion.

It underlines the need to accelerate the transformation and upgrading of the sector, enhance innovation in science and technology services, deepen the integration of next-generation information technologies, and widen the application of advanced green technologies.

It also calls for efforts to promote the high-end, smart, green, and integrated development of the sector.

Efforts should be made to guide science and technology service institutions toward more specialized, market-oriented, and platform-based development, improve technology market policies, and establish a unified national platform for technology transactions, according to the guideline.

The guideline also demands institutional innovation, increased policy support, enhanced statistical monitoring, and deeper international cooperation to improve the development environment for the sector.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)