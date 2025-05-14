China's top political advisor highlights role of sci-tech innovation in driving high-quality development

Xinhua) 08:29, May 14, 2025

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attends a consultation meeting on promoting new quality productive forces through sci-tech innovation and delivers a speech in Beijing, capital of China, May 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, China's top political advisor, on Tuesday underscored the pivotal role of scientific and technological innovation in cultivating new quality productive forces and achieving high-quality development.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), made the remarks during a consultation meeting on promoting new quality productive forces through sci-tech innovation.

Wang stressed the need to leverage the strengths of the new system for achieving critical and core technological breakthroughs nationwide. He called for the deepened integration of sci-tech innovation and industrial innovation, for the construction of a modernized industrial system, for strengthened international sci-tech exchange and cooperation, and for the advancement of coordinated reforms in the education, sci-tech and talent development mechanism areas.

He urged political advisors to complete investigations thoroughly, and to engage in consultations and make policy recommendations actively, with the aim of contributing wisdom and strength to high-quality development and Chinese modernization.

Nearly 100 members of the National Committee of the CPPCC attended the meeting, with 24 committee members and experts delivering speeches.

Zhang Guoqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice premier of the State Council, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening the leading role enterprises play in innovation, and of enhancing the application of scientific research achievements.

He also highlighted the importance of using AI to empower the real economy and promote new industrialization, thereby coordinating AI development with digital transformation to boost high-quality development.

