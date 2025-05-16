2025 China Momentum Large-Scale Media Research Tour kicks off

People's Daily Online) 11:22, May 16, 2025

The 2025 China Momentum Large-Scale Media Research Tour officially kicked off simultaneously on May 14 in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, and Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

31 reporting teams from People's Daily Online will fan out across China to spotlight how the nation is putting the new development philosophy featuring innovative, coordinated, green, open and shared development into action.

Reporters of People's Daily Online visit ShenGu Group in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, as part of the China Momentum Large-Scale Media Research Tour. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Songxue)

At the rotor workshop of ShenGu Group, which is dedicated to the research, development, design, and manufacturing of turbomachinery in Tiexi district of Shenyang, 24-year-old technician Wang Long assigned tasks via a digital interface, activating a computer numerical control (CNC) machine which is capable of sculpting to a precision of 0.003 millimeters.

In Hefei, a team of graduates of Tsinghua University born after 2000 from Chinese robotics startup Zerith was fine-tuning a humanoid robot due for delivery by the end of the month. Nearby, in the national operations center of a low-altitude logistics company, pilots were monitoring drones conducting deliveries across the country.

Cattle egrets, a species under second-class state protection in China, rest at Plant Lydia of automaker BMW Brilliance in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

At Plant Lydia of automaker BMW Brilliance in Shenyang, factory director Zhang Tao stepped away from a meeting with German colleagues to share a story. "We're committed to making world-class cars while protecting our land," he said. The plant operates entirely on green electricity and recycles 100 percent of its industrial water.

"Even cattle egrets, a species under second-class state protection in China which is sensitive to environmental conditions, have made this factory their home."

Reporters of People's Daily Online visit China Telecom Quantum Group in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, as part of the China Momentum Large-Scale Media Research Tour. (People's Daily Online/Miao Zijian)

As one of China's top four science and education hubs, Hefei is leveraging its strengths to drive high-quality growth.

Inside the showroom of China Telecom Quantum Group at the Grand Union of Innovation (GUi) in Hefei, the "Tianyan-504" superconducting quantum computer draws attention. According to the company, it now serves users in over 50 countries, with more than 27 million visits to the platform.

Photo shows the "Tianyan-504" superconducting quantum computer of China Telecom Quantum Group at the Grand Union of Innovation (GUi) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Miao Zijian)

Nearby on Yunfei Road, known as the "Quantum Street," over 30 leading quantum technology companies have clustered, covering quantum computing, communication, and sensing. Hefei now hosts nearly a third of China's quantum firms and more than 70 related enterprises.

In the days ahead, the reporting teams will visit Fuxin and Jinzhou in Liaoning to explore desertification control, mine restoration, and integrated management of mountains, water and city. In Anhui, they will travel to Ma'anshan and Xuancheng to showcase how regional coordination and sustainable development are being put into practice.

The 2025 China Momentum Large-Scale Media Research Tour will continue until the end of the year. The reports will be presented in languages of China's ethnic groups and 18 foreign languages on People's Daily Online to showcase the country's development over the past five years and promote unity and progress.

The inaugural 2024 tour saw 340 young reporters visit more than 500 grassroots locations, producing over 600 multimedia reports that garnered a total of more than 1.5 billion views across platforms.

