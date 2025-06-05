Nation rolls out pilot measures to integrate HR services with manufacturing sector for high-quality development

Global Times) 10:33, June 05, 2025

Multiple government departments, including the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MOHRSS), have jointly launched a pilot program to integrate human resources services with the manufacturing sector, as part of the country's latest push to advance high-quality development.

This move underscores the government's commitment to industrial upgrading and transformation, with talent development seen as a key driver, a Chinese expert said.

The MOHRSS, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Commerce, and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce jointly issued a notice about the launch of the pilot program on Wednesday. The initiative seeks to actively explore innovations in mechanisms, policies, platforms, and business models, with the goal of accelerating high-quality and sufficient employment and supporting the development of a modern industrial system, according to the notice posted on the website of the MOHRSS on Wednesday.

The pilot program will be rolled out in about 30 eligible cities, which will serve as pioneers in the effort. Specifically, over the course of about three years, the program aims to cultivate a group of specialized human resources service institutions tailored to the manufacturing sector, establish a series of integrated development platforms and alliances, and foster innovative technologies, products, and models that support the high-quality development of manufacturing, said the notice.

Moreover, the pilot program encourages deeper integration and innovation in key areas, such as building support mechanisms, creating joint recruitment and training platforms, leveraging industrial parks, and developing service hubs within human resources parks.

The talent training program comes against the backdrop of China's rapid industrial transformation and upgrading, in which the manufacturing sector is playing an increasingly important role. In 2024, the country's total industrial added value reached 40.5 trillion yuan ($5.62 trillion), with the manufacturing sector remaining the world's largest for the 15th consecutive year.

"China's industrial development has reached a stage where steady growth is driving deeper, transformative changes… This naturally brings new demand for talent," Hu Qimu, a deputy secretary-general of the Digital-Real Economies Integration Forum 50, told the Global Times on Wednesday, noting that the policy comes at a timely moment, driven by real demand.

The nation has already stepped up efforts to strengthen talent training for high-quality development, with local governments in some major provinces taking targeted action.

For example, recently, several government departments in North China's Hebei Province issued plans to support manufacturing enterprises with a high concentration of skilled workers in establishing training bases and skills studios, according to media reports.

Each provincial-level training base may receive subsidies ranging from 1 million yuan to 4 million yuan, while each master-level skills studio may receive 100,000 to 200,000 yuan, according to the Hebei government.

"Investing in talent is a long-term endeavor, and more policies will be needed in the future to support talent development in line with the country's goals for high-quality development," Hu said, indicating the growing need for sustained policy support to maintain and accelerate progress as the nation pursues new quality productive forces.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)