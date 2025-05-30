Stories of High-Quality Development | Hou Yongzhi: Promoting coordinated regional development a shared task of the central government and local governments

People's Daily Online) 09:18, May 30, 2025

"Promoting coordinated regional development is a shared task of the central government and local governments. The central government sets the course, and local governments must keep pace. Only in sync can we achieve high-quality and coordinated regional development," said Hou Yongzhi, former director-general of the Development Strategy and Regional Economy Department at the Development Research Center of the State Council, at "Stories of High-Quality Development", a People's Daily video series.

Hou explained that to achieve high-quality development in a single region, the relationship between the central government and local governments must be handled properly. While embracing major strategies for regional development, regions should discard a silo mentality, embrace a mindset that treats the nation as one integrated whole, and identify the local region's role and mission within the national strategy for coordinated regional development and major regional strategies. They should actively serve and integrate into national development. With major regions moving forward together, the country can create a more balanced and coordinated development pattern and expand the space for domestic circulation, achieving greater progress in pursuing high-quality development.

