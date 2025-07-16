China's top political advisor stresses expanding domestic demand

July 16, 2025

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Wednesday called for the comprehensive expansion of domestic demand, emphasizing its strategic importance in sustaining long-term healthy economic development and meeting people's growing needs for a better life.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks during a symposium on comprehensive expansion of domestic demand in Beijing. The symposium focused on research findings from the central committees of non-CPC political parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), and personages without party affiliation.

Wang emphasized efforts to take consumption expansion as the foundation, leverage the key role of investment, attach importance to supply system enhancement, and contribute wisdom and strength to creating a new development pattern and promoting high-quality development.

During the symposium, Zheng Jianbang, chairman of the Central Committee of the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang, Ding Zhongli, chairman of the Central Committee of the China Democratic League, Su Hui, chairperson of the Central Committee of the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League, Gao Yunlong, chairman of the ACFIC, and Sun Qixin, representing personages without party affiliation, presented their research findings and offered suggestions on giving full play to the role of consumption in economic growth, promoting service consumption and stimulating private investment.

Li Ganjie, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, chaired the symposium.

