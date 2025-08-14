Stories of High-Quality Development | Exploring China's efforts in ecological conservation
At Shougang Qian'an Iron & Steel Co., Ltd., forging green steel is no longer a slogan, but a reality achieved through ultra-low emissions across the entire production process. As the integrated development deepens in the Yangtze River Delta region, the Taipu River, which flows through Jiangsu, Zhejiang provinces, and the Shanghai Municipality, has brought the three regions together as close partners in joint governance of the river. Solar panels in the Kubuqi Desert now form a galloping "black steed," while the vast Qinghai-Tibet Plateau witnesses the majestic sight of "ten thousand Tibetan antelopes galloping together"... These vivid examples showcase China's remarkable achievements in advancing ecological progress.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the concept that "Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets." The 10th episode of People's Daily's "Stories of High-Quality Development" will be released soon, inviting you to explore China's efforts in ecological conservation.
