Stories of High-Quality Development | A 'road of happiness' benefiting the world

People's Daily Online) 10:54, September 26, 2025

China-Europe freight trains, traversing the vast expanses of Asia and Europe, are reshaping the logistics framework of trade between the two continents by offering a solution that costs only a quarter of air freight and is two-thirds faster than sea transport. In South Africa, which has long been plagued by electricity shortages, the Bank of China's financial services are facilitating the development of clean energy projects, lighting up countless households across the "Rainbow Nation." Since its establishment in 2016, the Luban Workshop in Thailand has trained more than 2,000 technical professionals and supported more than 460 Thai students in pursuing studies in China. Graduates of the Luban Workshop, mastering advanced technical skills and proficiency in Chinese, are highly sought after in Thailand's job market. These vivid cases serve as a testament to the real world benefits of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), an international public good with Chinese wisdom.

In 2013, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, proposed the groundbreaking BRI. As a major step in China's opening up, the BRI has become the world's largest, most extensive and most influential international economic cooperation platform. The 11th episode of People's Daily's "Stories of High-Quality Development" will be released soon, inviting you to explore how the BRI has become a "road of happiness" benefiting the world.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)