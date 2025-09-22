Home>>
Winners of Silk Road Global News Awards share insights on BRI
(People's Daily App) 13:28, September 22, 2025
The Silk Road Global News Awards were announced at the 2025 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road held in Kunming, Southwest China's Yunnan Province on September 16. Hosted by the Belt and Road News Network (BRNN) and organized by the BRNN council chair, People's Daily, this year's award recognized 58 works out of nearly 5,000 entries from 110 countries and regions. In an interview, the award winners shared their feelings and their views on the Belt and Road Initiative.
(Produced by Lin Rui, Li Yuanxin, Wang Yulin, Xie Wanrong and interns Ma Chenli and Cheng Yanting)
