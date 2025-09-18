15th China-Mongolia media forum held in Mongolia's capital

Xinhua) 15:31, September 18, 2025

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- The 15th China-Mongolia Media Forum was held on Wednesday in Ulan Bator, capital of Mongolia, focusing on the friendly exchanges and cooperation between China and Mongolia in the era of artificial intelligence (AI).

The forum, which attracted more than 150 representatives from the media sectors in both countries, was jointly hosted by the All-China Journalists Association (ACJA), the Mongolian Journalists' Association and organized by the Information Office of the People's Government of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China.

In her speech, Wu Xu, secretary of the Secretariat of ACJA, expressed the hope that the media of China and Mongolia will truthfully, objectively and comprehensively report the achievements of the two countries in implementing the leaders' consensus and deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership, effectively promote the efforts of both sides to maintain peaceful coexistence, mutual assistance and win-win cooperation, and contribute to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Zhang Dong, a senior official from China's State Council Information Office, called on both sides to take innovative and practical measures to enhance media exchange and cooperation, and deepen cultural and technological exchanges between the youth of the two countries, so as to further enhance mutual trust and people-to-people bonds.

Ravdandorj Nyamdawaa, director of the Information and Public Relations Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, said that media exchanges between Mongolia and China are getting closer and closer. "I believe that through this forum, practical cooperation between the two sides in various fields will be further strengthened and will make positive contributions to the development of friendly relations between the two countries," he added.

Gundsambuu Ariunchuluun, vice president of the Mongolian Journalists' Association, said that in recent years, exchanges and cooperation in the field of journalism between Mongolia and China have deepened significantly with fruitful results, which have played an active role in enhancing mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries.

"This forum will further promote exchanges and cooperation between the media of the two countries in AI and other fields," he said.

During the forum, several cooperation agreements were signed between media organizations from both countries.

Since its establishment in 2010, the China-Mongolia Media Forum has become a key institutional platform for cultural and media exchange between China and Mongolia, serving as a bridge to promote mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries.

