Stories of High-Quality Development | From Beijing Olympic spectator to participant in the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative

People's Daily Online) 14:56, September 26, 2025

Narrator: Nursulu Zholbaskanova (Kazakhstan), General Manager, TERRAcont International Logistics Co., Ltd. (Xi'an)

In 2010, I came to China with childhood dreams, all inspired by the awe I felt watching the Beijing Olympics. My birthday falls on Aug. 8, and on that day in 2008, I watched the Olympic flame being lit on television. China had etched itself into my heart.

Why did I choose Xi'an to start my company? The answer lies in the routes of the "steel camel caravans." In 2021, I established my business in Xi'an because the city serves as a vital hub for China-Europe freight trains. Recording the highest annual number of train trips nationwide, Xi'an efficiently connects major hubs in Central Asia and Europe. The policy support and service efficiency that Xi'an International Port provides also enable startups to operate with minimal burden.

China–Europe freight trains are a vital driver of my company's development. As an international company specializing in cross-border container logistics between Asia and Europe, we benefit greatly from the increased frequency and stable operation of these services. Costing only a quarter of air freight and delivering goods two-thirds faster than sea transport, China–Europe freight trains are transforming the logistics landscape of Asia–Europe trade.

Today, my company handles approximately 100 freight train trips per month for import and export. From daily necessities and home appliances to new energy vehicles, goods can be delivered point-to-point to customers across various countries. We have also replicated our Xi'an success by establishing a branch in Qingdao. We also plan to open branches in Shanghai and Chengdu.

Visa-free policies, direct flights and cross-border payment services have made people-to-people exchanges between Kazakhstan and China as easy as visiting a neighbor. This has not only boosted tourism and trade cooperation but also reflects the mutual achievements of the two countries in jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative.

China is my second home. The familiar aroma of grilled meat on the streets of Xi'an reminds me of the vibrant atmosphere of Central Asia. Eighty percent of our company's employees are Chinese, and our team feels like a blended family.

From Astana to Xi'an, I went from being an Olympic spectator to a participant in BRI cooperation. China's safety, vitality and inclusiveness have deepened my roots here and made me realize that China is not just a market but also a fertile ground for realizing my dreams.

