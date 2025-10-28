Stories of High-Quality Development｜Delivering satisfactory performance in practicing humanomics

People's Daily Online) 17:19, October 28, 2025

The "A Century of Stewardship: From the Forbidden City to the Palace Museum" exhibition held at the Meridian Gate of the Forbidden City has attracted tens of thousands of visitors to experience China's profound history. In the Wuyi Mountains of southeast China's Fujian Province, the integrated development of tea culture, tea industry, and tea technology has composed a new movement, with a cup of fragrant tea serving as a vibrant medium for cultural exchange and enriching the landscape of the tea industry. In Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, passionate cheers in the "Su Super League" stadiums harmonize with the soft, melodic tunes of traditional Pingtan in teahouses, continuously enhancing the people's sense of fulfillment and happiness. Across China, dynamic practices in humanomics are emerging, providing cultural support for Chinese modernization.

The introduction of the concept of humanomics is conducive to activating new momentum from cultural resources, shaping new advantages for development, and comprehensively advancing high-quality economic and social development across the country. The 12th episode of People's Daily's video series "Stories of High-Quality Development" will be launched soon, inviting viewers to explore how China is writing a new chapter in humanomics in the new era.

