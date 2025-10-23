Interview: China's high-quality development a global asset -- Kyrgyz expert

BISHKEK, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's high-quality development, while being a domestic goal, stands as a global asset, benefiting the development of all countries, a Kyrgyz expert has said.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Kubanychbek Taabaldiev, a political scientist and professor of international relations at Ala-Too International University, said China's focus on high-quality growth marks a shift from quantity to quality and provides the world with technological dividends, stable demand, digital platforms and experience in sustainable development.

"As China creates more efficient solar panels, batteries and electric vehicles, their costs are falling, making green technologies accessible to poor countries. At the same time, China is a major importer of raw materials, food and components, which supports the economies of many countries," he said.

Chinese solutions in mobile payments, logistics and e-commerce are already benefiting countries in the Global South, said the expert.

The country has proved that it is possible to simultaneously achieve economic growth while reducing its carbon footprint, Taabaldiev added.

Regarding China's contribution to global peace and stability, Taabaldiev said China's development helps to reduce risks and social tensions, creates jobs, lowers technology prices and strengthens multilateral ties.

This year marks the final year of China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025). Taabaldiev expressed his deep admiration for China's achievements over the past five years, including the elimination of absolute poverty and the comprehensive revitalization of rural areas.

"China has become a global leader in renewable energy, electric vehicles, space exploration, 5G and artificial intelligence," he said, adding that the country has significantly expanded its rail network, modernized rural areas and digitalized public services.

"China's development over the past five years holds enormous significance for the world," Taabaldiev said. "Through the Belt and Road Initiative, China remains the main engine of global growth and continues to help other countries advance."

He highlighted China's openness as another hallmark of its development. Over the past five years, China has reduced tariffs, simplified business conditions, expanded channels for foreign investment and established new pilot free trade zones.

"These measures are important both for China itself and for the world. For China, they attract technology and capital, improving the quality of goods and services. And for the world, China is becoming a more predictable and reliable partner," he noted.

Looking ahead to China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), Taabaldiev said China is expected to continue to pursue an innovative, sustainable and high-quality development model.

