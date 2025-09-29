Stories of High-Quality Development | Wu Hongliang: BRI cooperation embodies Chinese wisdom
The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation embodies valuable Chinese wisdom, reflected in four key aspects, said Wu Hongliang, director general of the International Cooperation Center of the National Development and Reform Commission, while recently hosting People's Daily's video series "Stories of High-Quality Development."
First, it promotes peaceful development. BRI cooperation goes beyond power struggles, the law of the jungle, and hegemonism. It moves past ideological confrontation and the Cold War mentality of geopolitical competition, rejecting “winner-takes-all” and zero-sum logic. Instead, it follows the path of peaceful development, seeking fundamental solutions to lasting peace and universal security.
Second, it highlights openness. The BRI does not aim to start from scratch or overturn the system, but to supplement and improve existing international mechanisms. The BRI is not a solo endeavor by China, but a collaborative effort involving all stakeholders. From Eurasia to Africa, the Americas, and Oceania, regardless of political systems, histories, or cultures, religions, ideologies, or development stages, as long as there is a will for shared development, everyone can join the BRI.
Third, it practices equality. It is guided by extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits. It emphasizes equal participation, effective communication, collective wisdom, and engagement to build the widest consensus possible. It provides a platform for dialogue and cooperation and engagement in global governance for economies at different stages of development.
Fourth, it emphasizes mutual benefit. The BRI involves no coercion, no center–periphery dependency, and no shifting of burdens or exploiting others for self-gain. Instead, it aims to achieve win-win outcomes, shared development and prosperity.
