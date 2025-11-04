Stories of High-Quality Development | Dai Bin: 'Su Super League' reflects cultural creativity of the people
Culture is a crucial factor for satisfying people's ever-growing needs for a better life. While developing the economy, how are various regions across China also exploring ways to cultivate values, nurture minds, and enrich people's lives through public cultural programs? The "Su Super League" that went viral this summer gave an answer to this question.
From hosting matches and shining a light on local culture to strengthening the city's spirit and promoting tourism, the "Su Super League" always puts people in the spotlight. Exciting matches showcase not only competitive spirit but also emotional value, said Dai Bin, president of the China Tourism Academy, when hosting People's Daily's video series "Stories of High-Quality Development." New buzzwords, viral memes and waves of tourists reflect the cultural creativity of the people, he added.
People are the intersection of culture and economics. Humanomics in the new era centers on people, continuously meeting their growing aspirations for a better life and providing them with more and better spiritual nourishment, Dai noted.
