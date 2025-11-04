Stories of High-Quality Development｜Pingtan by day, football by night

People's Daily Online) 13:13, November 04, 2025

Narrator: Zhong Yunfei, Member of the Leading Party Members Group, Deputy Director of Suzhou Municipal Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau

As the old Chinese saying goes, "Up in heaven, there is paradise; down on earth, there are Suzhou and Hangzhou." Suzhou has been celebrated since ancient times for its gentle and serene beauty. Today, this millennia-old city has become a vibrant hub for the younger generation. This summer, the "Su Super League" became a nationwide sensation online. Every thrilling match attracted young people from all over the country.

A single match of the "Su Super League" attracted over 60,000 spectators and the league helped generate 38 billion yuan ($5.3 billion) in consumption across various scenarios throughout east China's Jiangsu Province, according to data released on Aug. 19 by the General Administration of Sport of China. It sparked a remarkable surge in consumption, allowing "football for the people" to deeply resonate with the times.

Sports serve as a medium for the integration of culture and tourism. What we aim to achieve goes beyond attracting visitors — we want them to stay. Visitors toured the city's renowned classical Chinese gardens in the morning, enjoyed local performances in the afternoon, and watched football matches in the evening. Each ticket stub from the "Su Super League" also served as an invitation to roam around Suzhou. Suzhou spoils visitors, offering so much more than just football.

Pingjiang Road in Suzhou encapsulates nearly half of the city's historic charm. Adjacent to old teahouses are new markets. Here, you'll find traditional craftsmanship, alongside modern trends. Classic and modernity coexist and thrive together. In Suzhou, culture flows through everyday life, making daily routines vibrant.

The Lotus Flower Market buzzes with excitement, showcasing a unique "Suzhou-style romance." At the Humble Administrator's Garden, light and shadow interplay, infusing the classical garden with a modern vibe. The immersive night tours at the Suzhou Museum make the millennia-old Jiangnan culture tangible and palpable. We weave culture into our lives, stitch by stitch, creating a modern way of living.

So you see, this is why Suzhou is getting livelier. It has the slow rhythm of the traditional storytelling art of Pingtan, the fast pace of football, the tranquility of classical Chinese gardens, and the bustle of markets. When young people find the old town fascinating and old residents find life flavorful, the city truly comes alive.

Where the sparks of daily life rise, there lies people's happiness. It is also the most vibrant "picture of Suzhou's prosperity" in the new era.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)