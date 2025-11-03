China to resume group tours to Canada through travel agencies
BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China has decided to resume group tour services for Chinese citizens traveling to Canada through travel agencies, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
Spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press briefing that this is the result of comprehensive consideration of the outbound travel demands of Chinese citizens and the tourism environment of relevant destinations.
The move is expected to further enhance people-to-people exchanges between China and Canada and foster mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, she said.
"We stand ready to work with the Canadian side to facilitate people-to-people exchanges and hope that Canada will meet China halfway to provide a safe and comfortable environment for Chinese tourists," the spokesperson said.
