Chinese Commerce Minister calls for stronger multilateral, regional cooperation in meeting with Canadian trade minister

Global Times) 08:53, November 03, 2025

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met with Canadian Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu in Gyeongju, South Korea, on Thursday, where the two sides exchanged views on bilateral trade ties and issues of mutual concern, according to a release by China's Ministry of Commerce on Sunday.

Wang said that the recent meeting between Chinese and Canadian leaders has provided important strategic guidance for China-Canada relations and bilateral economic cooperation. He noted that the two economies are highly complementary and that China's steady economic growth will continue to create new opportunities for China-Canada trade and investment, according to the release.

Looking ahead, Wang expressed hope that both sides will actively implement the consensus reached by their heads of state, make full use of the China-Canada Joint Economic and Trade Commission and its working groups, and further expand practical cooperation in areas such as trade and energy.

He called for stronger communication between the political and business circles, deeper local economic cooperation, and closer people-to-people exchanges. Wang also urged both sides to meet each other halfway to properly address economic and trade issues of mutual concern.

Wang noted that as key members of the WTO, China and Canada should strengthen multilateral and regional coordination and cooperation amid rising unilateralism and protectionism, and work together to uphold the WTO-centered multilateral trading system while addressing global challenges.

According to the release, Sidhu said the meeting between Canadian and Chinese leaders was of great significance, sending a positive signal to the peoples of both countries and the wider world that Canada and China are committed to steering bilateral relations in the right direction. He said Canada hopes to continue leveraging the role of the Joint Economic and Trade Commission to help address issues of mutual concern and is willing to work with China to jointly uphold the multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core.

