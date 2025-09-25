Chinese Premier meets Canadian PM in New York as China, Canada eye improvement of ties

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in New York, the United States, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who is in New York to attend the general debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday local time.

Li said China is willing to make more active and practical efforts with Canada to promote further improvement of bilateral relations, Xinhua reported on Wednesday. Analysts believed the meeting suggests that China-Canada ties are seeing positive signals.

Li called on both sides to steadily steer their ties onto a track of healthy, stable and sustainable development, Xinhua reported.

According to the report, Li said that recently, China and Canada have been promoting the improvement and development of bilateral relations in a practical and constructive manner, which has been widely welcomed by all sectors in both countries.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that the meeting came as Carney has sought to ease tensions with the Asian superpower that flared up under his predecessor, Justin Trudeau. US protectionism has brought Canada's need to diversify trading relationships into sharp focus, the report noted.

The Chinese premier said that China hopes the Canadian side can adopt a correct perception of China, and respect each other's core interests and major concerns to cement the political foundation for the development of bilateral cooperation and ties, Xinhua reported.

This meeting sends positive signals that international multilateral frameworks can serve as a critical platform for strategic cooperation between China and Canada, acting as a key driver for stabilizing and advancing bilateral relations, Huang Zhong, deputy dean of the Academy of International and Regional Studies at Guangdong University of Foreign Studies, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

Lü Xiang, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Wednesday that the meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly provided a valuable opportunity which China used to convey confidence in the bilateral relations and to reaffirm the mutually beneficial nature of the China-Canada relationship.

"The key lies in whether Canada can resist third-party interference and avoid undermining China-Canada relations to appease another country," Lü said.

Huang believes that under significant and mounting pressure from Washington toward Ottawa, anti-China voices within Canadian politics have been subdued, while calls for cooperation with China are growing.

"More Canadian thinkers recognize the vast potential for collaboration with China and are unwilling to let Canada-China relations be hijacked by Washington," Huang said.

Lü noted that tensions on China-Canada relations primarily stem from external interference, but there are no fundamental or irreconcilable contradictions between the two countries.

Economically, the two countries have strong complementary structures, and trade relations are balanced and healthy, Lü emphasized.

According to Xinhua, Li said at the meeting that China has long been Canada's second-largest trading partner, and bilateral trade has seen rapid growth since the beginning of this year. He stressed that China is ready to work with Canada to maintain and develop the positive momentum, while addressing each other's economic and trade concerns through dialogue and consultation.

He expressed the hope that Canada will provide a fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies in Canada, Xinhua reported.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Carney said he had "constructive" trade talks with Li and expects the dialogue to deepen over time, as both countries seek to navigate a way out of a tariff conflict.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that to advance "Canada's interests on trade and other issues," Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand plans to meet with her counterparts in China and India in the coming weeks.

Lü expects that if the visit happens, the Canadian side can gain a deeper understanding of China's foreign policy, particularly its efforts and achievements in addressing global affairs such as climate change. This will open new avenues for practical cooperation in economic and trade fields between the two countries.

