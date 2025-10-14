Home>>
Canadian FM to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:09, October 14, 2025
BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand will visit China from Oct. 16 to 17 at the invitation of Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Tuesday.
