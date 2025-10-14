Canadian FM to visit China

Xinhua) 16:09, October 14, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand will visit China from Oct. 16 to 17 at the invitation of Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)