China attaches importance to relationship with Canada: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:31, May 15, 2025

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has sent a congratulatory message to Mark Carney after he became Canadian prime minister, noting that China attaches high importance to the relationship with Canada, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing.

Premier Li expressed his willingness to work with Carney to take the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties and the 20th anniversary of the China-Canada strategic partnership as an opportunity to promote China-Canada relations in the right direction of improvement and development, on the basis of equality and mutual respect, to better benefit both countries and the two peoples, Lin added.

