China to impose additional tariffs on some Canadian products after anti-discrimination probe
(Xinhua) 10:43, March 08, 2025
BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China announced Saturday that it will impose additional tariffs on some products imported from Canada based on the ruling of an anti-discrimination probe.
Effective from March 20, an additional 100-percent tariff will be imposed on imported rapeseed oil, oil cakes, and peas originating from Canada, while aquatic products and pork will be subject to an additional 25-percent tariff.
The decision comes after China's anti-discrimination probe, which found out that Canada's restrictive measures against some Chinese products have disrupted normal trade order and harmed the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.
