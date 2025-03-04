China to impose additional tariff on some U.S. products

Xinhua) 14:48, March 04, 2025

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China will impose additional tariffs on some products imported from the United States, effective from March 10, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said Tuesday.

An additional 15-percent tariff will be imposed on imported chicken, wheat, corn and cotton originating from the United States, according to a statement from the commission.

Sorghum, soybeans, pork, beef, aquatic products, fruits, vegetables and dairy products will be subject to an additional 10-percent tariff.

The statement comes after the U.S. imposition of an additional 10-percent tariff on products imported from China, effective from March 4.

The unilateral imposition of tariffs by the United States undermines the multilateral trading system, increases the burden on American businesses and consumers, and erodes the foundation of China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation, the commission said in the statement.

