China initiates legal action against U.S. via WTO dispute settlement mechanism
BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China has initiated legal action against the United States under the World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute settlement mechanism regarding the latter's latest tariff increase on Chinese products, the Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday.
Noting that the unilateral imposition of tariffs by the United States violates WTO rules and undermines the foundation of China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation, the ministry said China expresses strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to the U.S. move.
China will resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests in accordance with WTO rules, and defend the multilateral trading system and the international economic and trade order, the ministry added.
The United States has announced that it will impose an additional 10-percent tariff on products imported from China, effective from March 4. This move follows an additional 10-percent tariff imposed by the United States on products imported from China in February this year.
