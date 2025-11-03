China resumes group tours to Canada to boost people-to-people ties: FM

Global Times) 16:26, November 03, 2025

When asked about comment on China's reported agreement of resumption of group tours for Chinese citizens to Canada, Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, stated on Monday that taking into comprehensive consideration the outbound travel demands of Chinese tourists, tourism environment and other factors, China has decided to resume travel agencies' operations for Chinese citizens' group tours to Canada.

"We believe this will further promote personnel exchanges between China and Canada, and enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of the two countries. We are willing to work with the Canadian side to provide more conveniences for personnel exchanges between the two countries, and we also hope that Canada will meet us halfway to provide a safe and comfortable tourism environment for Chinese tourists," said Mao.

