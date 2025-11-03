We Are China

Scenery of China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 09:41, November 03, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 1, 2025 shows the Baipeng Village of Liujiang District, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Zheng Changhao/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 25, 2021 shows a view of the Xingping Town in Yangshuo County of Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A tourist enjoys sunset scenery at Yaogao Village's high mountain natural pasture in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 2, 2025 shows the Baipeng Village of Liujiang District, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 21, 2024 shows the Yaogao Village's high mountain natural pasture in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 20, 2025 shows the Jueshan Village of Sandu Town, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An elderly person gazes at mountains at Yaogao Village's high mountain natural pasture in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 20, 2025 shows the Jueshan Village of Sandu Town, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 19, 2024 shows the Sandu Village of Sandu Town, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 28, 2025 shows the Jueshan Village of Sandu Town, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Zheng Changhao/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 16, 2025 shows the Dangjiu Village of Gandong Town, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 8, 2024 shows the Jueshan Village of Sandu Town, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Zheng Changhao/Xinhua)

A boy runs during sunset at Yaogao Village's high mountain natural pasture in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

