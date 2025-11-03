Historic Zhonglou Street in China's Taiyuan renewed with vitality

November 03, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows people visiting Zhonglou Street in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

As both a commercial hub and cultural landmark of Taiyuan, Zhonglou Street carries a millennium of local history. However, rapid urban development once left it struggling with aging facilities, narrow spaces, and traffic congestion.

In 2020, Taiyuan launched a renovation project for the area, and by September of 2021, the historic street renewed with a fresh look. The upgrade preserved the traditional street layout and architectural style while integrating modern elements and functions, attracting numerous locals and tourists daily.

In 2022, Zhonglou Street was listed among the second batch of national nighttime cultural and tourism consumption clusters. In 2023, it was included in the second batch of national-level tourism and leisure blocks. During this year's National Day holiday, nearly 900,000 visits were made to the street, cementing its status as a true "city living room."

People shop at Zhonglou Street in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

A visitor takes photo with a performer at Zhonglou Street in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Nov. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

People shop at Zhonglou Street in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Nov. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 29, 2025 shows a view of Zhonglou Street in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

People shop at Zhonglou Street in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

A singer performs at Zhonglou Street in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

People buy food at Zhonglou Street in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Nov. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 29, 2025 shows a view of Zhonglou Street in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

A visitor looks at a product in a shop at Zhonglou Street in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

People visit Zhonglou Street in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

People shop at Zhonglou Street in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Two men sing at Zhonglou Street in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

People visit Zhonglou Street in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Nov. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

