"I can't wait to come back" -- An American professor's story with a Chinese city

Xinhua) 15:05, May 04, 2023

TAIYUAN, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Having shared for months how he pined for Chinese friends and delicacies, David Edgren, more familiar by his nickname "Grandpa David" on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, finally made it back to his "second hometown" Taiyuan.

Just six years after China introduced the reform and opening up policy in 1978, Edgren traveled across the Pacific Ocean with his family and became an English teacher at Shanxi University in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province.

"Besides us, there were only about a dozen Americans in Taiyuan in 1984," said the 80-year-old. "Of all the places we could have stayed, Taiyuan impressed us most with hospitality and slow pace of life."

Edgren finished his job and left China a year later, only to find that they have developed a deep affection for the city. So the family moved back in 1988 and stayed four more years.

Over the past decades, Taiyuan has become a second home to the Edgren family. Edgren flies back and forth, giving lectures while witnessing the dramatic changes and fast development of the city. His children also used to teach in Taiyuan.

"I personally have taught more than 350 students here," he said with pride.

Edgren's story was barely known until his son Andy Edgren opened a Douyin account sharing their stories. Now the account has garnered nearly 2 million followers.

Due to the pandemic, the family could only interact with their fans online over the past years, and every time they brought up the topic of returning to China, their chatbox would always be flooded with blessings and greetings.

"I can't wait to come back. I'm old. I don't know how many chances are left in the future," said Edgren, who insisted on coming a month earlier than his son, who also had a schedule in Taiyuan.

Many people were moved by Edgren's deep feelings toward China. At a lecture Edgren delivered at Shanxi University recently, his former students from other provinces traveled hundreds of kilometers to greet him.

"I'm humbled, learning that so many people like me and support me," he said.

He was again stunned at how Taiyuan transformed at such a fast pace.

"In 1984, we need to take an overnight train from Taiyuan to Beijing, but now, it only takes less than three hours," he said, adding that he had to travel to Beijing to get butter, cheese, and steak back then, but now, it can be bought with just the flick of a finger.

"Luckily, I spent the past few days with friends, or else I would be lost in this familiar and fast-growing city," Edgren said.

Thanks to the reform and opening up policy, China enjoyed high-speed development of the economy for the past decades, he noted, adding not only the country, the people, and especially the younger generation, are totally different.

"With a broader vision, the students are more confident and expressive today," said Edgren after giving two lectures.

Although pushing his 81st birthday, Edgren still wants to continue his trips to China.

"No matter where we come from, humans are fundamentally the same. I hope I can help the people of both countries to understand more and enhance friendship," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)