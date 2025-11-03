Three Gorges project generates over 423 bln kWh of electricity in past five years

Xinhua) 09:01, November 03, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 2, 2025 shows the Three Gorges Dam and its outbound power transmission lines in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. The Three Gorges project, the world's largest hydropower project, has generated over 423 billion kWh of electricity since it was officially certified as complete and fully functioning on Nov. 1, 2020. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

