Cargo throughput via Three Gorges Dam reaches 83 mln tonnes in H1

Xinhua) 16:51, July 02, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 2, 2025 shows ships passing through the dual-channel five-tier ship locks of the Three Gorges Dam in an orderly manner in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province. The shipping throughput via the Three Gorges Dam has reached 83.08 million tonnes in the first half of 2025, rising 10.4 percent year on year, data from the Three Gorges Navigation Authority showed.

The ship locks of the Three Gorges Dam have handled over 19,121 vessels in this period, letting through a cargo volume of 81.61 million tonnes, a year-on-year increase of 13.52 percent. (Photo by Wang Gang/Xinhua)

