8th China Int'l Circus Festival held in Hengqin, S China's Guangdong

Xinhua) 12:02, November 02, 2025

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 8th China International Circus Festival in Hengqin, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 1, 2025. The festival kicked off Saturday in Hengqin, with the participation of nearly 500 artists from 18 top circus troupes. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

