20th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival opens in China's 'hometown of acrobatics'

People's Daily Online) 09:28, September 30, 2025

Russian acrobats perform at the opening ceremony of the 20th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Wuqiao county, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 28, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yuheng)

The 20th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival opened in Wuqiao county, north China's Hebei Province, on Sept. 28, 2025. It's the first time the event's main activities have been held in the country's "hometown of acrobatics."

The festival brings together 28 acts from 19 countries and regions, all competing for three Golden Lion, five Silver Lion, and seven Bronze Lion awards. The closing ceremony will take place on Oct. 3, with themed events continuing until Oct. 8.

First held in 1987 and staged every two years, the festival is China's largest and most influential acrobatic event, as well as one of the country's most prominent international arts competitions and cultural festivals. It is recognized as one of the world's three major acrobatic competitions, alongside the International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo in Monaco and the World Circus Festival of Tomorrow in Paris.

Acrobats perform at the opening ceremony of the 20th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Wuqiao county, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 28, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yuheng)

Foreign visitors tour a Grand Canal intangible cultural heritage display during the 20th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Wuqiao county, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 28, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yuheng)

Photo shows the Wuqiao Acrobatics World in Wuqiao county, north China's Hebei Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yuheng)

Photo shows the Jianghu Theater in Wuqiao county, north China's Hebei Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yuheng)

Photo shows an exhibit at the Wuqiao Acrobatics Museum in Wuqiao county, north China's Hebei Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yuheng)

Photo shows exhibits at the Wuqiao Acrobatics Museum in Wuqiao county, north China's Hebei Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yuheng)

Acrobats rehearse before the opening ceremony of the 20th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Wuqiao county, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 28, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yuheng)

Acrobats perform at the opening ceremony of the 20th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Wuqiao county, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 28, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the organizer of the event)

