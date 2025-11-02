China's int'l trade promotion body to host APEC CEO summit in 2026

Xinhua) 11:07, November 02, 2025

GYEONGJU, South Korea, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) will host the APEC CEO summit in 2026.

CCPIT chairman Ren Hongbin attended the closing and handover ceremony of the APEC CEO Summit 2025 here on Friday and delivered a speech as the chairperson of the 2026 summit, welcoming the business community from the Asia-Pacific region to attend the 2026 summit in China and to actively participate in the 4th China International Supply Chain Expo and other economic and trade activities.

He expressed the hope that all parties will promote common development in the Asia-Pacific region through regional connectivity cooperation and join hands to build an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific community.

Themed "Bridge, Business, Beyond," the 2025 summit was attended by over 1,000 representatives from the political and business sectors of APEC economies. They engaged in in-depth discussions on topics such as regional economic integration, artificial intelligence, digital innovation, global finance, and biomedicine.

The CCPIT organized over 100 enterprise representatives to attend the summit.

