Business leaders look forward to APEC's 'China Time'

By Zhang Wenjie, Zhao Tong, Peng Yukai (People's Daily Online) 10:27, November 02, 2025

During the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, People's Daily Online interviewed CEOs and business leaders who shared their insights and reflections on the summit's theme, "Bridge, Business, Beyond." They expressed strong anticipation for China to take on the role of APEC host in 2026, voicing confidence in the country's capacity to foster innovation, cooperation, and sustainable growth throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

