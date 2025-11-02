Chinese EV makers attract int'l buyers at Take Charge Expo in Christchurch, New Zealand

Xinhua) 10:31, November 02, 2025

People view a Chinese BYD vehicle at the Take Charge Expo in Christchurch, New Zealand, Nov. 1, 2025. The on-going expo showcases the latest in battery electric vehicles with Chinese brands drawing attention from international buyers. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

A staff member introduces a Chinese ZEEKR vehicle at the Take Charge Expo in Christchurch, New Zealand, Nov. 1, 2025. The on-going expo showcases the latest in battery electric vehicles with Chinese brands drawing attention from international buyers. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

