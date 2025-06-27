Alumni reception strengthens educational ties between New Zealand, China

Xinhua) 14:01, June 27, 2025

WELLINGTON, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Dozens of New Zealanders with academic or study-related experience in China gathered in central Wellington on Thursday to celebrate the deepening educational and cultural relationship between the two countries.

Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong described the event as a reunion to reconnect, share memories, and explore opportunities working together in the future, highlighting the alumni's significant role as bridges between the two nations.

"To those of you having studied in China, you are uniquely placed to leverage the advantage of the Chinese language and the Chinese culture to inspire more New Zealanders, to learn more about China, to promote the all-important people-to-people links and the broader relationship between the two countries to our mutual benefit," said Wang.

Wang also expressed his welcome for more young people from New Zealand to go to China to study, so that the network of New Zealand's China alumni can grow bigger and become a solid bridge for friendship between New Zealand and China.

John Brooker, from the New Zealand Ministry of Education, said that education contributes to deepening understanding between the peoples of the two countries and supports future generations to develop as global citizens.

"Education and cooperation exchanges are an important pillar of the bilateral relationship between New Zealand and China, as demonstrated during Prime Minister (Christopher) Luxon's recent visit to China," said Brooker.

Nic Smith, vice chancellor of the Victoria University of Wellington, was part of the delegation led by Luxon in his recent visit to China.

"I heard the Prime Minister talk about the center of education and how important people are at that center. And as we are sitting here in this room, I think it is important to acknowledge that we represent the spirit of that partnership and the engine of that partnership and the driving commitment and passion, that I think together, will help create a better world," said Smith.

Former New Zealand Ambassador to China Tony Browne shared insights on the importance of language learning on bilateral relations, while alumni entrepreneur Simon Appleton and student Billie Dufty shared their vivid memories of learning Chinese and studying in China, and how such experiences have impacted their lives and career pathways.

The event also showcased a vibrant cultural segment performed by the alumni, including the piano's evocative melody, the graceful Big Fish Chinese dance, and the poignant ballet interpretation of White-Haired Girl, illuminating how music and movement can transcend borders to celebrate the shared values and aesthetic beauty of both Chinese and New Zealand cultures.

