New Zealand's PM to visit China

Xinhua) 16:09, June 13, 2025

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon will pay an official visit to China from June 17 to 20 at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.

