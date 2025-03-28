China, New Zealand explore deeper co-op with EVs in focus: former PM

10:19, March 28, 2025 By Liu Yang, Zhang Yiyi ( Global Times

A view of the venue of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference, which is being held from March 25 to 28, 2025, in Boao, South China's Hainan Province (Liu Yang/GT)

Chinese automobiles have been coming into the New Zealand market and they've been very successful, and there are still significant opportunities for the two economies to continue to develop together, Dame Jenny Shipley, former prime minister of New Zealand, told the Global Times on Thursday during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025.

Shipley noted that China's automobiles are world-class, particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) segment, adding that she has been to see the Chery manufacturers recently, while complimenting the innovation of Chinese automobile design.

She added that the EVs are widely adopted because they are very beautiful in design and very reasonable in cost, while New Zealand can be a good showcase and a good test market. Shipley said that these sorts of collaborations will go from strength to strength.

Speaking on the bilateral relationship, Shipley said that China and New Zealand are old friends as the two sides have enjoyed many firsts, from supporting China's WTO accession to signing a groundbreaking free trade agreement (FTA). These firsts were important, and the relationship has continued to evolve, she said, stressing that the two sides can speak frankly to each other and listen carefully to each other.

Dame Jenny Shipley, former prime minister of New Zealand and board member of the Boao Forum (Liu Yang/GT)

China and New Zealand have held the first round of negotiations on a services trade negative list under their FTA, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

The talks, held in Beijing on Tuesday and Wednesday, made positive progress and focused on establishing the principles, scope, and framework for the negative list negotiations, the ministry said in a statement.

There's growing potential for China and New Zealand to expand cooperation beyond traditional areas like trade and agriculture, Chen Hong, a professor and director of the New Zealand Studies Centre at East China Normal University, told the Global Times on Thursday.

"Clean energy and EVs stand out as natural growth points," Chen said, noting New Zealand's strong commitment to emissions reduction and its rich renewable resources. "China has the tech and capacity to work with New Zealand in solar, wind, and green transport."

Chen noted that China-New Zealand cooperation is becoming increasingly two-way. "It used to be mostly New Zealand exporting food and wine to China. Now we're seeing more high-value Chinese products entering the New Zealand market and gaining traction," he said. With both economies looking to bounce back post-pandemic, he believes this more balanced, forward-looking partnership will help drive a regional economic recovery.

Amid growing economic ties, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) agreement became another highlight of the forum. Shipley also pointed to China's key role in shaping the future of APEC and regional cooperation.

"The revitalization of APEC is a crucial topic right now," Shipley told reporters, adding that China remains a very important leader in the region. In terms of cooperation under the APEC framework, she said that she hopes that countries such as China and South Korea will provide strong leadership and clarity, encouraging broader participation and introducing ideas that facilitate doing business, investing and co-investing.

The world is now at a critical "crossroads", and as the world economy enters a new period of transition, APEC should act in accordance with the trend and establish a more strategic and long-term vision and goals. Only by sticking to the right direction can we promote inclusive economic globalization, Zhang Jun, secretary-general of the Boao Forum for Asia, said at a sub-forum on Wednesday, chinanews.com reported.

Chen highlighted the importance of regional frameworks like APEC. He noted that China and New Zealand already enjoy a solid foundation through their upgraded FTA, and both are strong supporters of open markets and regional integration. "As the Asia-Pacific remains a key driver of global growth, deeper APEC cooperation will bring shared benefits—not just for China and New Zealand, but for the region as a whole," he said.

