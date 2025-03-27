Feature: Chinese EV taxis gain popularity in Myanmar amid rising temperature

Xinhua) 13:18, March 27, 2025

YANGON, March 27 (Xinhua) -- With Myanmar's hot season pushing temperatures higher, often around 40 degrees Celsius, more people are seeking cooler and more comfortable ways to travel.

Electric vehicle (EV) taxis are emerging as a popular alternative to traditional fuel-powered cars, offering a quieter, cooler, smoother, and more environmentally friendly ride.

EV taxis, in particular, are gaining traction in Myanmar due to their efficient air conditioning and lower operating costs. Passengers enjoy the comfort, while drivers benefit from reduced fuel expenses and an improved driving experience.

Ko Aung Myo Oo, a 55-year-old taxi driver, switched to an EV five months ago. He drives daily on the 118-km route between Yangon and Pyapon in a Chinese-made Dongfeng EV and has noticed a significant difference.

"EVs are much more comfortable than fuel-powered cars, and the air conditioning works well. Plus, I don't have to worry about rising fuel prices," he said. Fuel costs in Myanmar have surged in recent years, making EVs a cost-effective option for many drivers.

With over 30 years of driving experience, Ko Aung Myo Oo was encouraged by friends to try an EV. "Now, I'd recommend them to others too," he added.

Pyae Phyo Aung, 41, daily drives a 309-km route between Yangon and Mawlamyine in a similar Dongfeng EV. He, too, prefers EVs to traditional cars and switched to an EV last month.

"They're much more comfortable-no noise, and the ride is smoother," said Pyae Phyo Aung, who has been a driver for 25 years.

Passengers are also taking notice. Unlike fuel-powered taxis, where drivers often turn off the air conditioning to save fuel, EV taxis keep it running throughout the trip, ensuring a comfortable ride, according to both drivers and passengers.

Sit Pyae Nyein, 40, from Pyapon, has taken EV taxis more than ten times. "At first, fares were slightly cheaper than fuel taxis, so I tried one. Since then, I've only taken EVs because they're clean, cool, quiet, and comfortable," he said.

Ma Phyu Aung, 28, who works in Yangon, recently rode an EV taxi downtown. "Even though some EV taxi fares are slightly higher now, they're worth it. They're clean, cool, and environmentally friendly," she said.

Yangon, Myanmar's busiest city, has seen a steady increase in EV taxis, helping reduce traffic noise and providing a more environmentally friendly commute. Ko Yan Paing, a 38-year-old EV taxi driver in Yangon, has been driving a Chinese MG EV for six months and enjoys the experience.

"EVs are better than the cars I drove before. They're smooth, quiet, and much more enjoyable," he said.

According to EV rental groups, EV rental services have expanded to towns and cities such as Nay Pyi Taw, Mandalay, Kyaikhto, Pathein, Chaungtha, Ngwe Saung, and other areas across the regions and states of Ayeyarwady, Bago, Mandalay, and Mon.

Aung Myat Thu, an official from an EV rental group in Yangon, said the demand for EVs is growing. Their EV taxi services now also operate between Yangon and the towns of Pyapon and Mawlamyine daily.

"When we started about two years ago, we had only five cars. Now, we have around 50 cars. Initially, many passengers were unfamiliar with EVs, but more people are choosing them now. We expect the number of users to continue growing, and we are planning to introduce a new daily route between Yangon and Pathein," he said.

Daw Myat Mon Thein, a deputy general manager from the Ministry of Industry, said the adoption of electric vehicles in Myanmar is expected to continue growing as the government allows more imports.

The use of EVs in Myanmar has steadily increased, she said, adding that nearly all EVs in the country are imported from China.

Myanmar now has over 8,000 electric cars, including four electric buses, and a total of 334 charging stations in 136 locations, excluding private charging stations, the official said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)