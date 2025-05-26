Chinese proficiency competition held in New Zealand

Xinhua) 13:43, May 26, 2025

WELLINGTON, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The annual "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for foreign students drew strong participation over the weekend, with enthusiastic performances from university, secondary, and primary school students across New Zealand.

Organized by the Confucius Institutes at the University of Auckland, the University of Canterbury in Christchurch, and Victoria University of Wellington, the competition attracted thousands of students learning Chinese as a foreign language. Contestants showcased their language skills and cultural talents while competing for coveted spots in the global finals to be held later this year in China.

Participants shared personal stories about their journey learning Chinese, while impressing audiences with a range of performances including calligraphy, martial arts, Tai Chi, musical instruments, traditional Chinese dance and song, and even lion dancing. Their dedication and passion for Chinese language and culture captivated judges and audiences alike.

Kevin Watson, executive dean of the Faculty of Arts at the University of Canterbury, told contestants that it was a misconception to believe English was universally spoken or that artificial intelligence (AI) could solve all language barriers. He said that although AI tools such as translation headsets can be useful, they cannot replace genuine human connection and understanding.

Watson emphasized that true communication goes beyond words, involving openness to other cultures, perspectives, and histories. He commended the students for their curiosity about the wider world and their willingness to embrace diversity and cross-cultural learning.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)