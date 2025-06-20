New Zealand eases transit rules for Chinese travelers to boost tourism, trade

Xinhua) 11:18, June 20, 2025

WELLINGTON, June 19 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand is simplifying transit procedures and lowering costs for Chinese travelers to enhance tourism and trade.

Starting in November, Chinese passport holders will no longer require a traditional Transit Visa to pass through New Zealand airports. Instead, they will be able to obtain a New Zealand electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA), which is cheaper and faster to process.

New Zealand Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said on Thursday that Chinese travelers can now be processed in 24 hours for as little as 17 NZ dollars (about 10 U.S. dollars), rather than paying 235 NZ dollars and waiting four days for a transit visa.

The NZeTA is also valid for up to two years, allowing multiple transits without the need for repeated applications, Stanford said.

The move comes alongside the announcement of a new air route linking China to South America via Auckland, positioning New Zealand as a key international transit hub.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston noted that this policy will make transiting through New Zealand a more attractive option for both travelers and airlines.

The government expects these changes to increase passenger numbers, expand airline capacity, and support the broader goal of doubling the value of tourism exports by 2034. (1 NZ dollar equals 0.60 U.S. dollars)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)