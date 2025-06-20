China's top legislator meets New Zealand's PM

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Beijing on Friday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, noted that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the China-New Zealand comprehensive strategic partnership has maintained a good momentum of development and brought benefits to the two peoples.

China stands ready to carry forward the traditional friendship with New Zealand, enhance mutual understanding and trust, adhere to mutually beneficial cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, and constantly enrich the connotation of China-New Zealand relations, Zhao said.

He added that the NPC of China is willing to work with the New Zealand parliament to deepen friendly exchanges, enhance collaboration in multilateral mechanisms, and provide legal guarantees for practical cooperation between the two countries to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries.

Noting New Zealand firmly adheres to the one-China policy, Luxon said that the relations between the two countries has continuously gained high-quality development, and New Zealand is willing to enhance exchanges and cooperation with China in economic, trade, cultural and people-to-people fields.

New Zealand also stands ready to strengthen exchanges with Chinese legislative bodies and make joint efforts in addressing global challenges, Luxon said.

