BYD exports its Thai-made electric vehicles to Europe

Xinhua) 11:22, August 26, 2025

BANGKOK, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- BYD announced on Monday that its Thailand plant has officially exported the first batch of BYD DOLPHIN electric vehicles (EVs) to the European market, totaling over 900 units, with destinations including Britain, Germany and Belgium.

The export operation was carried out by BYD's own vessel, the "BYD ZHENGZHOU," which has set sail from Thailand to Europe for the first time, marking a further enhancement of BYD's global supply chain and highlighting Thailand's role in the global automotive landscape as a regional production hub and export gateway for EVs.

In his speech, Phonnathorn Vongprom, director of the fourth Regional Investment and Economic Center from Thailand's Board of Investments, said BYD's decision to export EVs from Thailand to Europe demonstrates the strong economic links between Thailand and international markets.

He added that the Thai government will continue to promote and support such investments to strengthen the domestic value chain, enhance technological capabilities, and solidify Thailand's position in the global EV industry.

Yuphin Boonsirichan, chairwoman of the Automotive Industry Club, Federation of Thai Industries, said that this milestone reflects BYD's strong confidence in Thailand and reaffirms the country's importance in the global electric vehicle supply chain, highlighting Thailand's capability to become a global connection for EV production and exports.

"Following the delivery of our 90,000th NEV in July, we are once again achieving a breakthrough. The export of Thailand-produced DOLPHIN models to Europe for the first time not only represents another step forward in BYD's globalization strategy, but also underscores Thailand's vital role in the global EV supply chain," said Ke Yubin, general manager of BYD Thailand.

As a key part of BYD's global production network, BYD's Thailand plant, located in Rayong Province, integrates local supply chains and demonstrates BYD's advanced manufacturing expertise. It not only serves domestic demand but also supports exports to Europe and other global markets, reinforcing Thailand's role as a strategic hub in the worldwide EV industry.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)