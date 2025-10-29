Harmonious, beautiful picture of rural revitalization unfolds in China

Photo shows Dongluo village in Qianduo township, Xinghua, east China's Jiangsu province. (Photo/Tang Dehong)

China adds four villages to the United Nations World Tourism Organization's (UNWTO) "Best Tourism Villages" list in 2025, bringing its total to 19 since the program's inception. These villages - each distinct in landscapes, cultural heritage, and development models - collectively demonstrate China's commitment to ecological conservation and comprehensive rural revitalization.

The 2025 announcement coincided with the 20th anniversary of the "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets" principle (known as the "Two Mountains" theory). Significantly, the unveiling occurred in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang province, where this very concept was put forward.

Each newly recognized village embodies this philosophy.

Digang Village in Zhejiang preserves the world's most complete mulberry-dyke fish-pond system, achieving zero ecological pollution.

Jikayi village in Sichuan, southwest China, located near the World Natural Heritage Site Sichuan Giant Panda Sanctuaries and the World Network of Biosphere Reserves, has developed a highland three-dimensional agricultural ecosystem.

Huanggang village in southwest China's Guizhou province boasts an 85 percent forest coverage rate and 2,300 mu (about 153 hectares) of terraced fields, protecting its pristine natural scenery.

Dongluo village in Jiangsu, east China, with its interlaced waterways and picturesque raised fields, looks like a painting brought to life.

Each of these villages has pursued a development path suited to its local conditions, one that harmonizes ecological beauty, industrial vitality, and rural prosperity.

Guided by the "Two Mountains" theory, China always prioritizes ecological protection, conserves resources and uses them efficiently, and pursues green and low-carbon development. As millions of people embrace this path, they reap the benefits of sustainable growth. Across China, a modern landscape of harmony between humanity and nature is unfolding.

At the heart of rural revitalization lies industrial revitalization. Drawing on their own strengths, rural communities across China have tapped into local culture and unique resources to foster new industries such as rural tourism, eco-agriculture, and cultural creativity. This "one industry driving many others" approach has offered valuable lessons for sustainable rural development worldwide.

Photo shows Digang village in Hefu township, Nanxun district, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang province. (Photo/Ji Haixin)

In Shibadong village, central China's Hunan province, the Miao embroidery industry, local homestays, and specialty agricultural products have all flourished. Huanggang village has promoted comprehensive rural revitalization through holistic preservation of intangible cultural heritage. Jikayi village has explored a model where ecology and ethnic traditions complement each other.

Rural tourism has not only made villages more beautiful but also made villagers more prosperous. Today, staying in village guesthouses, tasting local delicacies, and buying local specialties have become new trends among Chinese urban and rural residents. In 2024, China's leisure agriculture sector generated nearly 900 billion yuan ($126.57 billion) in revenue, an increase of about 50 billion yuan compared with 2020.

UNWTO secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili noted that the Best Tourism Villages initiative has injected strong momentum into rural transformation and is helping build a more sustainable future.

As China advances the construction of beautiful villages, it has woven traditional Chinese aesthetics into rural development and preservation. Efforts have been made to enhance the comfort of living environments, improve infrastructure, and upgrade public services, bringing new vitality, deeper cultural richness, and a more vibrant local life to ancient villages.

Foreign visitors frequently observe: "These villages preserve their traditional charm while exuding a modern and artistic touch. It's where the past and present meet in harmony."

Photo shows Huanggang village of Liping county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong autonomous prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou province. (Photo/Yu Xiangquan)

Energetic "village galas," popular "village songs" and lively "square dances" that bring together both urban and rural residents, all these scenes, born from everyday life, reflect the uplifting spirit of the Chinese people and the deep cultural vitality of China's countryside.

The beauty of rural China lies in the harmony between ecological protection and economic development, in the fusion of traditional culture and modern civilization, and in the steady rise of people's sense of fulfillment, happiness, and security.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), China has prioritized agricultural and rural development, implemented the rural revitalization strategy in depth, and achieved historic progress, laying a solid foundation for transforming itself from a major agricultural country into an agricultural powerhouse.

The fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China called for accelerating agricultural and rural modernization and taking solid steps to advance all-around rural revitalization. Staying true to this vision, China will continue to contribute its wisdom and experience to advancing sustainable rural development across the world.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)