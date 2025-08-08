Rural township cashes in on China's micro drama boom

Xinhua) 14:00, August 08, 2025

NANCHANG, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- By day, Cai Zhigang is the mild-mannered head of a compound security team. At night, he transforms into a menacing crime boss in China's booming micro drama industry.

"Just lift your chin, tense your neck, and glare -- here comes an instant villain," the 35-year-old said with a grin, demonstrating his acting prowess.

Cai's unlikely second role unfolds in Zhongtong Township, east China's Jiangxi Province, where an abandoned eyewear market has been reborn as a bustling micro drama hub. With over 120 versatile indoor sets, this site now hosts hundreds of fast-paced productions annually, fueling a cultural and economic revival.

RISE OF "RURAL HOLLYWOOD"

Before 2022, the derelict complex had stood empty for over a decade, driving locals like Cai to seek work far from home. Now, the rise of micro dramas has turned villagers into actors -- and even into minor celebrities.

Take Jiang Youshui, a 58-year-old farmer turned sought-after supporting actor, for example. From silent background roles to fat parts, his career trajectory mirrors the industry's explosive growth. "Even non-speaking roles can get paid 100 yuan (about 14 U.S. dollars) just for standing there," Jiang said. "My record is 1,600 yuan in a single day."

High schooler Tong Kailin, playing a waitress during her summer break, represents another facet of this trend. "I wanted to try something completely different," she explained.

Over 3,800 locals, including farmers, students and retirees -- now earn supplemental income as extras, with top performers clearing 1,000 yuan daily.

Local officials, notably, supercharged this transformation through tax breaks and infrastructure investments.

"By attracting investment with preferential policies to build a production base, we hope to create lasting opportunities," explained Wang Yun, a local official.

Similar strategies are unfolding nationwide, with more than 10 such production bases already being established in cities like Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province and Xi'an in Shaanxi Province, northwest China.

Behind these rising production bases is China's micro drama surge, which is redrawing the entertainment map with total revenue exceeding 50 billion yuan in 2024 -- up 34.9 percent year on year and bigger than the film box office on the Chinese mainland.

BIG IMPACT, SMALL BUDGETS

Producers flock to Zhongtong for its cost efficiency, which is achieved without sacrificing quality. "Micro dramas are characterized by small-scale production and short production cycles. We shoot the entire series in 7 to 10 days and launch online within three months," says Wu Fujiang, a producer with Guangzhou Jinfan Network Technology Co., Ltd.

Jiangxi's geographical location provides additional advantages. It takes only two hours by high-speed rail to reach economically developed regions such as the Yangtze River Delta and the Pearl River Delta, while operating costs remain much lower than in first-tier cities. The compound's clustered sets further slash location-scouting time and expenses.

But as competition intensifies, quality becomes the new battleground. "This isn't about cutting corners, it's about smarter spending," said another producer Shen Gui -- noting growing investment in scripts and post production.

The industry's ambitions now stretch beyond China. Global revenues for short drama apps nearly quadrupled year on year in the first quarter of 2025, according to analytics firm Sensor Tower.

While "rags-to-riches" and romance plots resonate universally, producers are also localizing content with regional dialects and cultural elements.

"Foreign audiences also crave authentic Chinese stories," Shen observes. "They are eager to explore more about the country through micro dramas."

