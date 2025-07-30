Love, twist and one-minute cliffhangers: China's micro dramas go global

Xinhua) 08:30, July 30, 2025

This undated photo shows the filming site of a micro drama at the Shanghai International Short Video Center in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- What began as a casual download has turned into a daily highlight for many international fans of Chinese micro dramas.

"I don't know how to explain it but I am hooked," one user from India posted on X, referring to "The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband," a hit series on the Chinese app ReelShort.

The episodes are brief, the plot twists are engaging, and the storylines are addictive. "I've watched ReelShort for months," a ReelShort fan from Britain commented. "I take time each day for myself with a coffee and watch episodes of a few shorts and come back each day as we are generally left on a cliffhanger."

These reactions reflect a growing global appetite for Chinese micro dramas -- ultra-short, mobile-first shows known in Chinese as "duanju." Episodes typically last one to ten minutes, shot vertically for easy mobile viewing.

Officially recognized as a genre in 2020, micro dramas have exploded in China. By the end of 2024, domestic viewership hit 662 million, and the market generated 50.5 billion yuan (about 7 billion U.S. dollars), surpassing China's box office for the first time.

Now, the format is going global. Short drama apps recorded over 370 million global downloads in the first quarter of 2025, more than six times the number from a year earlier, according to analytics firm Sensor Tower. By March, accumulated downloads reached nearly 950 million, led by platforms such as ReelShort, DramaBox, and GoodShort.

The global rise of this genre marks a notable shift: after decades of importing pop culture, China is now exporting its own and gaining fans around the world.

Behind this success lies a formula centered on brevity and intensity. With minute-long episodes, micro dramas rely on high-stakes plots and constant cliffhangers to hook viewers.

"Many episodes climax just before they end. I just can't help but watch the next one," said Wang Xiaoping, a fan of the genre. "If I guess right what happens, it feels satisfying; if not, the plot twist feels really smart."

The stories explore universal emotional themes such as love and betrayal, rags-to-riches journeys, identity swaps and family drama, resonating with people across a broad range of cultures.

"Micro dramas mostly focus on the micro-theme of personal emotional life, telling stories that are easy for overseas audiences to understand and satisfying their emotional needs," said Zeng Peilun, a media researcher at Fudan University.

Production has also gone global, with new micro-dramas being increasingly developed with international audiences in mind. These shows often feature foreign actors, incorporate different languages, and are set in diverse international locations.

Genres like vampire thrillers and supernatural romance, less common in traditional Chinese television, are being used to tap into wider tastes.

Young Chinese producer Zhang Bieren wrote a love story set against the backdrop of a presidential race. "Human emotions follow the same patterns and expressions," Zhang said, expressing confidence that overseas audiences can relate to such stories.

At the Shanghai International Short Video Center, dozens of productions are filmed simultaneously on compact sets that mimic everything from hospital wards to nightclubs. Many series are shot in under a week.

Low cost and high efficiency have been key to the rise of this new format. In 2024 alone, more than 30,000 micro drama titles were released on Chinese platforms, supporting over 647,000 jobs.

"The mature domestic market laid the foundation, and the global web novel fan base paved the way," said director Liu Yuecheng. The two formats share similar emotional arcs and dramatic pacing.

The global success has also opened new opportunities for international talent, including some with Hollywood experience. According to Zhang, an experienced foreign actor can earn up to 5,000 yuan per day. "It not only provides them with new job opportunities but also helps promote Chinese stories to a wider audience," he said.

The economic upside can be substantial. "The Divorced Billionaire Heiress," made for less than 200,000 U.S. dollars, became a breakout hit in North America and grossed around 35 million dollars, a 170-fold return on investment.

Compared with long-form dramas, micro dramas are produced and monetized more efficiently, said Bai Shasha, founder of a media company in Beijing. "They're faster, leaner and easier to scale."

As global audiences seek faster, bite-sized entertainment, Chinese micro dramas are carving out a new space in the streaming world -- one minute, and one twist, at a time.

