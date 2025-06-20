Folk dance drama "Dream of the Red Mansions" staged in Taipei

Xinhua) 15:25, June 20, 2025

TAIPEI, June 20 (Xinhua) -- The original folk dance drama "Dream of the Red Mansions" opened at Taipei Performing Arts Center Thursday, showcasing the unique charm of traditional Chinese aesthetics.

Produced by Jiangsu Center for the Performing Arts, the production is adapted from the Chinese classic novel that tells the stories about the rise and fall of four noble families in the 18th century.

Drawing on traditional Chinese cultural symbols, the large-scale dance drama artfully blends choreography, costumes, set design, and music to vividly bring classic scenes from the literary masterpiece to life. The narrative structure is composed of twelve standalone, yet interconnected, dance segments, offering audiences an immersive visual and auditory experience.

"To reinterpret the classic with a modern approach is a truly romantic encounter," said Li Chao, the director of the drama, expressing the hope that the Taipei stop of the tour would convey the rich essence of eastern aesthetics to a wider audience.

The production has been staged more than 300 times in over 30 cities. The performance tour in Taipei will run until Sunday.

